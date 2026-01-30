Left Menu

Trump is wrong to say strengthening China ties is dangerous, says UK minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 13:21 IST
Trump is wrong to say strengthening China ties is dangerous, says UK minister
British ‌trade department minister Chris ⁠Bryant said U.S. President Donald Trump ​is wrong to ‍say it is dangerous for ⁠the ‌UK ⁠to be strengthening ‍its business ties with ​China.

"Yes he is ⁠wrong," Bryant ⁠told the BBC on Friday ⁠when asked about ⁠Trump's comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

