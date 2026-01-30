Trump is wrong to say strengthening China ties is dangerous, says UK minister
British trade department minister Chris Bryant said U.S. President Donald Trump is wrong to say it is dangerous for the UK to be strengthening its business ties with China.
"Yes he is wrong," Bryant told the BBC on Friday when asked about Trump's comments.
