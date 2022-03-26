Maha: Unwilling to stay with grandma in Vasai, 9-year-old boy runs away from his parents, reunited day later from Bhiwandi

A nine-year-old boy from suburban Govandi in Mumbai was reunited with his parents a day after he ran away from them for taking him to his grandmother's house in Vasai in Palghar district against his wish, police said on Saturday. The boy was spotted loitering at Bhiwandi road railway station in the Thane district on March 23 by the Government Railway Police (GRP). He was sent to the state-run juvenile home in Ulhasnagar.

Preeti Chavan, Assistant Police Inspector, Child Protection Unit, said that the boy didn't want to go to the house of his grandmother in Vasai on March 22 with his parents. ''As his parents took him to Vasai, he fled and travelled to Bhiwandi,'' she said. A case of kidnapping was registered at Pelhar police station on March 22. The boy was handed over to his parents on Friday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)