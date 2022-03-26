Left Menu

Maha: Unwilling to stay with grandma in Vasai, 9-year-old boy runs away from his parents, reunited day later from Bhiwandi

A nine-year-old boy from suburban Govandi in Mumbai was reunited with his parents a day after he ran away from them for taking him to his grandmothers house in Vasai in Palghar district against his wish, police said on Saturday. The boy was handed over to his parents on Friday, police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:53 IST
Maha: Unwilling to stay with grandma in Vasai, 9-year-old boy runs away from his parents, reunited day later from Bhiwandi
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old boy from suburban Govandi in Mumbai was reunited with his parents a day after he ran away from them for taking him to his grandmother's house in Vasai in Palghar district against his wish, police said on Saturday. The boy was spotted loitering at Bhiwandi road railway station in the Thane district on March 23 by the Government Railway Police (GRP). He was sent to the state-run juvenile home in Ulhasnagar.

Preeti Chavan, Assistant Police Inspector, Child Protection Unit, said that the boy didn't want to go to the house of his grandmother in Vasai on March 22 with his parents. ''As his parents took him to Vasai, he fled and travelled to Bhiwandi,'' she said. A case of kidnapping was registered at Pelhar police station on March 22. The boy was handed over to his parents on Friday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022