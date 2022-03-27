Ukraine says two evacuation corridors agreed for Sunday, including from Mariupol
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 27-03-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 12:08 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia have agreed two 'humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amid Mariupol horror, a newborn rests in her mother's arms
Just over 7,000 people evacuated from Ukrainian cities. Mariupol blocked - Zelenskiy
Ukraine humanitarian corridors, including from Mariupol, could open on Saturday -Ukraine official
Ukraine says Russian forces shelled mosque in Mariupol
86 Turks, children, sheltering in Mariupol