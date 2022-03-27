Russia trying to split Ukraine in two, Ukraine intelligence chief says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said on Sunday.
"In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine," Kyrylo Budanov said in a statement, adding that Ukraine would soon launch guerrilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Just over 7,000 people evacuated from four Ukrainian cities on Friday - Zelenskiy
Facebook owner defends policy on calls for violence that angered Russia
TOP WRAP 15-Ukraine's Zelenskiy defiant as Russian forces, despite setbacks, regroup near Kyiv
Just over 7,000 people evacuated from Ukrainian cities. Mariupol blocked - Zelenskiy
U.S. accuses Russia of violating nuclear safety principles in Ukraine