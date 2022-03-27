Service conditions of Chandigarh UT employees to be aligned to central civil services: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services and this will benefit them in a ''big way''.

He also said that women employees will now get childcare leave of two years instead of the current one year.

''I want to give a good news to employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services. You (employees) are going to benefit in a big way,'' Shah said.

The Union minister made the major announcement for the union territory employees, who are currently working under the Punjab service rules, after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of a slew of projects of the Chandigarh Police at Dhanas here including housing.

Earlier in the day, he had inaugurated a slew of projects, including a state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre, in the union territory.

All these projects, which also included many e-initiatives, are worth Rs 125 crore.

With this decision, the retirement age of employees in the union territory will increase from 58 to 60 years, Shah said, adding that the decision will also bring benefits to employees working in the education sector.

On the announcement for employees, he said, ''This was a long-pending demand of employees of the Chandigarh administration. Today, the Modi government has made a big decision''.

''Tomorrow a notification will be issued and from the upcoming financial year (April 1) you will get the benefit,'' Shah said.

However, the minister's announcement evoked a sharp reaction from some rivals of the BJP.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema tweeted, ''MOH's (Ministry of Home Affairs) decision to impose central government rules on employees of Chandigarh is in violation of the spirit of the Punjab Reorg (Reorganisation) Act and must be reconsidered.'' ''This means denial of right of Capital to Punjab for ever. After changes in the BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) rules, this is another big blow to the rights of Punjab,'' he said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

''Chandigarh is Punjab (common) capital and adhoc arrangement of UT was made. Sixty per cent employees are of Punjab and the rest of Haryana... at the time of reorganisation, it was agreed that Punjab government rules would be applicable on employees of the UT. This decision of the Centre is dictatorial and has been taken without consulting the state of Punjab,'' Cheema later told the media.

''Today's decision is a conspiracy to dilute Punjab's claim on Chandigarh. We oppose it,'' he said, adding ''the decision is against the spirit of federalism''.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also condemned the decision.

''We strongly condemn dictatorial decision of BJP to usurp upon the rights of Punjab over control of Chandigarh. It belongs to Punjab and this unilateral decision is not only a direct attack on federalism but also attack on Punjab's share of 60 per cent control over UT,'' he tweeted.

Khaira also said, ''I wish to remind BJP, Chandigarh is a disputed territory with Punjab's claim justified by Rajiv-Longowal Accord... It's a deceit and cheating by non less than a government''.

Shah also touched upon the work done by the Centre in the last seven years to strengthen the country's internal security and said that under the BJP-led government, Naxal and terror incidents have come down drastically.

On the issue of drugs, he said it is a major issue from Kashmir to Chandigarh and up to Haryana.

He said over the next two-three years, the drive against drugs will be further stepped up.

''No one will be allowed to destroy the lives of our younger generation by pushing them into drugs,'' he said.

He laid emphasis on the use of technology in investigation and data storage and analysis, saying until it is done, curbing crime is impossible.

''If investigation is not speedy and till the time the prosecution process is not carried out on the basis of scientific evidence, crime cannot be curbed..,'' he said.

He talked of several IT interventions for increasing efficiency in delivery of criminal justice.

''But if all schemes and data will remain lying in North Block (which also houses the MHA) or NCRB, then what is the benefit? Data analysis has to be done at state or UT level and on its basis, police have to frame their annual strategy as to which crime needs to be given more attention. What is modus operandi of a particular crime?'' he said.

In Shah's presence here, National Forensic Sciences University and the Chandigarh police signed a memorandum of understanding under which the police will get trained manpower.

The minister said a National Forensic Science University has been established and affiliated colleges will be set up in different parts of the country to ensure the availability of manpower.

''Then we will be able to make a provision under law that scientific evidence will be compulsory in investigation of crimes carrying a punishment of six years and above,'' Shah said.

During the Chandigarh police's event here, Shah also flagged off a fleet of new vehicles, including SUVs and two-wheelers.

