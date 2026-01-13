Chandigarh Schools Extend Winter Break Amid Harsh Weather

In light of the current cold and foggy weather conditions, the Chandigarh District Education Office has announced an extension of the winter vacation and revised school timings for all government, government-aided, and recognized private schools in the Union Territory, until January 17, 2026. This extension continues from previous orders issued on January 3 and January 9, according to an official statement.

The directive confirms the continuation of the schedule outlined in the January 3 order, attributed to the severe winter conditions affecting the area. School leaders in Chandigarh have been instructed to strictly adhere to these regulations.

Issued on January 12, 2026, by the District Education Officer, the decision corresponds with reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD noted temperatures as low as 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of northern India, with further predictions of dense fog and potential rainfall across the region, underscoring the urgency of these precautions. (ANI)