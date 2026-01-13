Left Menu

Chandigarh Schools Extend Winter Break Amid Harsh Weather

In response to severe cold and fog, Chandigarh's Education Office extends school vacations until January 17, 2026. This decision, aligning with previous directives, aims to prioritize safety as temperatures plummet and dense fog persists in the region. Nearby areas also experience similar weather challenges and advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:13 IST
Chandigarh Schools Extend Winter Break Amid Harsh Weather
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the current cold and foggy weather conditions, the Chandigarh District Education Office has announced an extension of the winter vacation and revised school timings for all government, government-aided, and recognized private schools in the Union Territory, until January 17, 2026. This extension continues from previous orders issued on January 3 and January 9, according to an official statement.

The directive confirms the continuation of the schedule outlined in the January 3 order, attributed to the severe winter conditions affecting the area. School leaders in Chandigarh have been instructed to strictly adhere to these regulations.

Issued on January 12, 2026, by the District Education Officer, the decision corresponds with reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD noted temperatures as low as 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of northern India, with further predictions of dense fog and potential rainfall across the region, underscoring the urgency of these precautions. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Tension at the Border: India's Chief of Army Stresses Vigilance

Tension at the Border: India's Chief of Army Stresses Vigilance

 India
2
Captain's Negligence at Sea: Trial Over Fatal Collision

Captain's Negligence at Sea: Trial Over Fatal Collision

 United Kingdom
3
India's Job Market Surge: AI Leading the Charge in 2025

India's Job Market Surge: AI Leading the Charge in 2025

 India
4
G RAM G Act: Transforming Rural Employment with Technological Oversight

G RAM G Act: Transforming Rural Employment with Technological Oversight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026