German coalition to stick to deals on debt brake, taxes - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-03-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 02:36 IST
  • Germany

Germany's ruling coalition will stick with agreements on complying with its debt brake again and not raising taxes, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

"We found an agreement between the three parties about the questions of debt brake and tax hikes, and all three will stick with it," he told broadcaster ARD.

From 2023, Germany's ruling coalition of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens aims to return to the debt brake rule of the constitution that limits new borrowing to a tiny fraction of economic output.

