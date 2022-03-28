Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-03-2022 03:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 03:10 IST
Ukraine to insist on territorial integrity at next round of talks with Russia - Zelenskiy
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine will insist on sovereignty and territorial integrity at the next round of peace negotiations with Russia that are to take place in Turkey, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday.

"Our priorities in the negotiations are known: sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine are beyond doubt," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Effective guarantees of security are a must. Obviously, our goal is peace and return to normal life in our country as soon as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

