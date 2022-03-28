Morocco says Arab presence at Israel summit "best response" to terrorism

Morocco's foreign minister said on Monday his presence alongside three Arab counterparts at an Israeli-hosted summit was the "best response" to attacks such as an Islamic State-linked shooting spree in Israel, which he condemned as terrorism.

"Our presence today is, I think, the best response to such attacks," Nasser Bourita said in remarks to reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)