Ladakh excise officials seize over 2,100 bottles of liquor smuggled in from Chandigarh

Excise officers here have seized 2,163 bottles of liquor, most of which were smuggled into Leh from Chandigarh, a statement issued on Monday said. A huge quantity of liquor was stored in a house in Nimoo village of Leh district for local sale by the son of the house owner without any license, it said.

Acting on inputs, the excise team headed by excise and taxation officer, Virindar Singh Pawar, searched the house on Sunday, the statement said.

During the course of the search, 1,025 bottles (750ml) of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) of different brands and 1,138 tins (500ml) of beer of 'Godfather' were seized, it said. The estimated value of the liquors is approximately Rs 6.5 lakh, said the statement issued by Ladakh excise wing here.

The excise officers have arrested one person under relevant sections of J-K Excise Act, 1958, it said, adding ''further investigation is going on''.

