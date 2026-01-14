Left Menu

Rome Shifts Gears: Slower Speeds for Safer Streets

Rome is introducing a new speed limit of 30 kph in its historic center to reduce accidents and pollution. Following other European capitals, this measure aims to create safer streets, despite initial resistance from motorists. Benefits include decreased noise pollution and improved air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Rome is set to become the latest European capital to sharply reduce speed limits, a move aimed at curbing accidents and pollution. The historic center's new limit of 30 kph will be effective from Thursday, nearly halving the previous 50 kph restriction.

"These roads reflect a city built for cars that no longer exists," commented Rome's transport chief, Eugenio Patane, highlighting that lower speeds can save lives. He noted that speeding contributes to 7.5% of road accidents in the city.

Rome's decision follows the paths of cities like London, Brussels, Paris, and Helsinki, which have already opted for slower, safer streets despite motorist opposition. The measure also aligns with actions taken in Bologna, where road accidents fell significantly after imposing similar speed limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

