Rome Shifts Gears: Slower Speeds for Safer Streets

Rome is set to become the latest European capital to sharply reduce speed limits, a move aimed at curbing accidents and pollution. The historic center's new limit of 30 kph will be effective from Thursday, nearly halving the previous 50 kph restriction.

"These roads reflect a city built for cars that no longer exists," commented Rome's transport chief, Eugenio Patane, highlighting that lower speeds can save lives. He noted that speeding contributes to 7.5% of road accidents in the city.

Rome's decision follows the paths of cities like London, Brussels, Paris, and Helsinki, which have already opted for slower, safer streets despite motorist opposition. The measure also aligns with actions taken in Bologna, where road accidents fell significantly after imposing similar speed limits.

