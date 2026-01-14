US Suspends Immigrant Visas for 75 Nations Over Public Charge Concerns

The Trump administration has taken significant action in its ongoing efforts to prioritize American economic interests by pausing the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries. The decision, announced on Wednesday, is driven by the goal of preventing new immigrants from becoming public charges in the United States.

The State Department is implementing this freeze to assess and potentially revise the current screening and vetting procedures. In a post on X, the department emphasized its commitment to ensuring that generosity to immigrants does not come at the expense of American taxpayers.

This controversial measure affects nations such as Somalia, Haiti, and Russia, and reflects a broader policy trend under the "public charge" provision, which could deny visas based on potential economic dependency or certain health conditions. Critics argue it could unfairly target vulnerable populations.