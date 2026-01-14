Left Menu

India Aims to Restore Dominance in Cricket After New Zealand Defeat

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate emphasized the need for the Indian cricket team to instill fear in visiting teams, following a loss to New Zealand in the second ODI. Despite a strong start in the series, India faces a series-decider with concerns over spin bowling and opposition strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:06 IST
In a candid reflection after a setback against New Zealand, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate highlighted the need for the home team to restore its dominance in cricket. New Zealand handed India a seven-wicket defeat in the second ODI, outclassing the hosts in all departments.

Fueled by Daryl Mitchell's impressive unbeaten 131 and Will Young's solid 87, New Zealand coasted to a series-leveling win, chasing down a 285-run target with ease. The victory leaves India contemplating improvements ahead of the decisive final match in the series.

Ten Doeschate noted the importance of analyzing India's bowling efforts, particularly the lengths bowled by their spinners, as they underperformed compared to their Kiwi counterparts. He stressed that the team would review their strategy before the upcoming match in Indore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

