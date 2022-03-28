Germany's Scholz says more options for Russia sanctions in back pocket
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday it was not a coincidence that sanctions against Russia were so harsh and that Germany and its partners had more options they could implement if necessary.
He also said cooperation with international bodies such as the G20 or United Nations would become more difficult with Russia or any other authoritarian state on the war path.
