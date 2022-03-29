Left Menu

Germany is the second biggest arms supplier to Ukraine, defence minister says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:33 IST
Germany is the second biggest arms supplier to Ukraine, defence minister says
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin is the second biggest arms supplier to Ukraine at the moment, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday, responding to criticism her country was not delivering enough weapons to Kyiv.

"With regard to Ukraine, Germany has become the second biggest arms supplier in the meantime, I believe," Lambrecht said at an event of the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, without giving details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally and more

Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022