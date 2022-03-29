Germany is the second biggest arms supplier to Ukraine, defence minister says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:33 IST
Berlin is the second biggest arms supplier to Ukraine at the moment, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday, responding to criticism her country was not delivering enough weapons to Kyiv.
"With regard to Ukraine, Germany has become the second biggest arms supplier in the meantime, I believe," Lambrecht said at an event of the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, without giving details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
