Two boats carrying illegally stocked diesel seized off Mumbai coast; two persons held

Police have seized two fishing boats off the Mumbai coast and recovered 10,950 litres of diesel illegally stocked in them, an official said on Wednesday. Two persons found in the boats were arrested in this connection, he said.The operation was conducted by the Yellow Gate police station here on a specific information about the illegally stocked diesel, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:36 IST
  • India

The operation was conducted by the Yellow Gate police station here on a specific information about the illegally stocked diesel, he said. The accused persons, identified as Deepakkumar Tandel, 42, and Sureshbhai Tandel, 47, were in deep sea for the last 15 days and it is suspected that they had procured the diesel illegally from big vessels anchored off the Gujarat coast, the official said. The police arrested the duo and seized both the fishing boats, he said, adding that they were produced in a local court, which sent them to six days of police custody.

