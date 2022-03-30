Left Menu

U.S. planning to end COVID-era order blocking migrants at Mexico border by May 23

The United States is planning to end a COVID-era order blocking asylum seekers and other migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The decision has not yet been finalized, the official said.

