U.S. planning to end COVID-era order blocking migrants at Mexico border by May 23
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:27 IST
The United States is planning to end a COVID-era order blocking asylum seekers and other migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23, a U.S. official told Reuters.
The decision has not yet been finalized, the official said.
