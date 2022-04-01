1 officer killed, 2 others hurt in Pennsylvania shooting
A Pennsylvania police officer was killed and two others injured Thursday during a shooting that occurred while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said.Police officers went to a home in the city at about 330 pm for the disturbance call.
- Country:
- United States
A Pennsylvania police officer was killed and two others injured Thursday during a shooting that occurred while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said.
Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 pm for the disturbance call. Nearly an hour later gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit, Capello said at a brief news conference.
All three officers were taken to hospitals. One of them has been pronounced dead. A second was in critical condition, but stable, and a third was in stable condition, Capello said.
“This is an extremely difficult moment for everyone,” Capello said.
The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Lebanon, was killed in the shooting, Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner said.
“As one can imagine, it's clearly a traumatic event,” Breiner said. “Our guys are strong, but we're human and we have families.” The slain officer's name is being withheld pending notification of extended family members.
Police did not release further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Todd Breiner
- Pennsylvania
- Breiner
- Capello
- Sherry Capello
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
upGrad collaborates with Ivy League university, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
US: At least 3 dead in massive pileup in Pennsylvania amid snow squall
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles
Some 40 vehicles collide on snowy Pennsylvania highway
Multiple vehicles collide on snowy Pennsylvania highway