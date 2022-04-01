J-K: One held in Jammu with hawala money worth Rs 6.90 lakh

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested a person and recovered Rs 6.90 lakh of hawala money from his possession. According to the police, the accused was identified as Mohammad Shareef Shah (64), a resident of Anantnag.

As per the police, the accused said he was given the task by former minister and Chairman of Nature Mankind Friendly Global Party Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh. On receiving a tip-off that some people are going to receive Hawala money in Jammu, several checking points were established, said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh.

The police arrested Mohammad Shareef Shah from the Gandhi Nagar area, added Singh. On interrogation, Shareef disclosed that he was given the task by Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh of Kathua (former minister and chairman of Nature - Mankind Friendly Global Party) to collect the money from one Omer at Srinagar, added the ADGP.

After receiving the money from Omer, Shareef came to Jammu and was caught, stated the ADGP. Following the arrest of Jatinder Singh, three other men identified as Gurdev Singh of Jammu, Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and Mohammad Sharief Sartaj of Jammu were also detained for questioning regarding the Hawala transaction.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

