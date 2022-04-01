Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise to 4-month high
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:26 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose to their highest since November 30 on Friday, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.
Nominations rose to 966,305 megawatt hours at the entry point in Velke Kapusany from 882,914 megawatt hours on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally strongly as Fed hike, Ukraine talks boost sentiment
TOP WRAP 1-Shells hit theatre sheltering Ukraine civilians, Biden calls Putin a war criminal
U.S. CFTC chair says ongoing Ukraine tragedy has led to 'extreme volatility,' but markets responding well
US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine
TOP WRAP 1-Shells hit theatre sheltering Ukraine civilians, Biden calls Putin a war criminal