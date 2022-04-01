Left Menu

Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise to 4-month high

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:26 IST
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise to 4-month high
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose to their highest since November 30 on Friday, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.

Nominations rose to 966,305 megawatt hours at the entry point in Velke Kapusany from 882,914 megawatt hours on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022