Business Advisory Committee meeting for RS to be held today

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) for Rajya Sabha will be held at 4 pm on Friday. Notably, this is the second Business Advisory Committee meeting that will take place during the second half of the Budget session today.

The first meeting of BAC was held on March 14, the day on which the second part of the budget session began. The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the country, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session from March 14. However, the two Houses of Parliament have been directed to proceed with most of the restrictions, following the COVID-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions. (ANI)

