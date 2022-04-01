Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan to speak by phone on Friday -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak by phone with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the Kremlin said, after Istanbul staged Russian-Ukrainian peace talks this week.

Erdogan, who spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Thursday, has said Turkey is ready, in principle, to act as a security guarantor country for Ukraine, but the details of such a format need to be worked out. Ankara has offered to mediate in the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)