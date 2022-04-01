Left Menu

2 men held with sandalwood logs, country-made gun in TN

PTI | Erode | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested for possessing 35 kg sandalwood logs and a country-made gun at Thalavady near here, forest department officials said.

Based on information about the possession of sandalwood logs by some persons, Thalavady forest department personnel conducted raids at the house of Saffiulla and Kasim Sharif in the Thalavady area late on Thursday. They found 35 kg sandalwood logs cut into pieces and recovered a country-made gun from the houses.

The officials also seized daggers, knives and machete meant for cutting sandalwood trees.

The forest officials registered a case of possession of sandalwood logs without permission and arrested the duo. A search is on for another person, who is allegedly the main seller of the sandalwood logs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

