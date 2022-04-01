Ukraine says Russia talks resumed online on Friday

Ukraine and Russia resumed peace talks on Friday in an online format, Ukraine's presidential office said, citing Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak but without providing further details.

Delegations from the two countries held talks in Turkey on Tuesday, after which Podolyak said he felt "positive".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow was preparing its response to Ukrainian proposals at Tuesday's talks.

