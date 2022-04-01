Left Menu

Maha: 4 held for stealing cell phone tower cards in Palghar

They confessed to the thefts and then named two of their associates, who were also held. The four are Arjun Yadav, Anees Mallik, Ramsurat Verma and Ramjanam Yadav. Further probe is underway, he added.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:33 IST
Maha: 4 held for stealing cell phone tower cards in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested in Palghar in Maharashtra for allegedly stealing cards used to operate 4G cell phone towers, a police official said on Friday.

The thefts took place in Valiv, Pelhar, Dahanu, Saphale and Manor police station limits in March, the first incident taking place on the 16th of the month, he said.

''Two people seen moving suspiciously near a tower were first apprehended. They confessed to the thefts and then named two of their associates, who were also held. The four are Arjun Yadav, Anees Mallik, Ramsurat Verma and Ramjanam Yadav. Further probe is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022