Congress councillor's murder: Cal HC to consider plea for CBI probe on Monday

The Calcutta High Court on Friday said that it will consider a prayer for a CBI probe into the murder of Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality Tapan Kandu on the next date of hearing on April 4, while making it clear that the inquiry by a special investigation team (SIT) may continue.

The court took on record a ''very detailed report'' by the Purulia superintendent of police on the probe being held by the SIT, being overseen by the state CID. Jhalda is in Purulia district of West Bengal.

''The principal prayer of the petitioners for transfer of investigation from the state to the CBI shall be considered on the adjourned date,'' Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed.

The court said that the investigation being conducted by the SIT may continue.

The report submitted by the SP stated that two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of Kandu last month.

The case diary was submitted before the court and was gone through by Justice Mantha.

The court directed that the petition will be heard again on April 4 as a specially fixed matter.

Taking up the prayer by Kandu's widow Purnima seeking a CBI investigation in the shooting to death of her husband alleging complicity of the local police, Justice Mantha had on March 29 directed that the case diary and a progress report of investigation so far be submitted before the court on Friday.

Kandu was shot dead by assailants on March 13 while he was on an evening walk at Jhalda near his residence.

