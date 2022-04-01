Left Menu

Ukraine's defence ministry declines direct comment on Russia fuel depot accusation

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:15 IST
Ukraine's defence ministry declines direct comment on Russia fuel depot accusation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's defense ministry declined on Friday to comment directly on Russian allegations that its forces struck a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, but said Ukraine was conducting a defensive operation and could not be held responsible for "every catastrophe on Russia's territory".

"Ukraine is currently conducting a defensive operation against Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine, and this does not mean that Ukraine is responsible for every catastrophe on Russia's territory... I will not confirm or deny these allegations," ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022