Ukraine's defence ministry declines direct comment on Russia fuel depot accusation
Ukraine's defense ministry declined on Friday to comment directly on Russian allegations that its forces struck a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, but said Ukraine was conducting a defensive operation and could not be held responsible for "every catastrophe on Russia's territory".
"Ukraine is currently conducting a defensive operation against Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine, and this does not mean that Ukraine is responsible for every catastrophe on Russia's territory... I will not confirm or deny these allegations," ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing.
