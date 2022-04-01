Left Menu

Noida man held for raping step-daughter, booked under POCSO Act

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 47-year-old man was arrested in Noida on Friday for allegedly raping his 12-year-old step-daughter and booked under the stringent POCSO Act, police officials said.

The arrest followed six months after an FIR was lodged at the Phase 3 police station in the case on the complaint of the girl's mother, the officials said.

The mother had filed a complaint on September 1 last year saying that her daughter had gone missing after which an FIR was lodged under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code, a police spokesperson said.

"The child was recovered on September 4 last year after which her statement was recorded and she went through medical examinations which suggested rape. IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act too were added in the FIR after this," the spokesperson said.

In pursuance of the case, the absconding step-father was arrested on Friday and has been remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

