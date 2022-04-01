Left Menu

Army truck driver held over crash that killed cyclist in Delhi

An army truck driver was arrested on Friday, a day after a 26-year-old man died allegedly after being run over by the vehicle when he lost control of his bicycle and fell on the road, police said.The driver has been identified as Sepoy OM Prakash 46, a resident of Jind district in Haryana, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi Amrutha Guguloth said, The vehicle belongs to Defence Headquarters Security troops, KG Marg, B-Block, Defence Complex.

An army truck driver was arrested on Friday, a day after a 26-year-old man died allegedly after being run over by the vehicle when he lost control of his bicycle and fell on the road, police said.

The driver has been identified as Sepoy OM Prakash (46), a resident of Jind district in Haryana, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, ''The vehicle belongs to Defence Headquarters Security troops, KG Marg, B-Block, Defence Complex. Prakash is presently posted at Defence Headquarters Troops. The offender has been arrested.'' Kanwar Arora was allegedly run over by the army truck in a posh central Delhi area on Thursday after he lost control of his bicycle, fell down and came under the rear wheel of the truck of Sena Bhawan.

Chanakyapuri Police Station received information about the accident near Maurya Hotel on Sardar Patel Marg at 7.40 am.

According to police, Arora, owner of a cycle lubricants/ spare parts manufacturing firm in Indirapuram, was rushed to RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) had been registered in this connection.

