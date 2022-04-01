Left Menu

Russia using church as staging ground for Kyiv assault -senior U.S. administration official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:34 IST
Russian forces are using a church site 22 miles northwest of Kyiv as a staging ground for their assault on the Ukrainian capital, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday.

"Military personnel are situated both on the grounds of the church and the surrounding residential area," the official said on condition of anonymity and without citing evidence.

