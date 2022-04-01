Russia using church as staging ground for Kyiv assault -senior U.S. administration official
Reuters | Washington DC
Russian forces are using a church site 22 miles northwest of Kyiv as a staging ground for their assault on the Ukrainian capital, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday.
"Military personnel are situated both on the grounds of the church and the surrounding residential area," the official said on condition of anonymity and without citing evidence.
