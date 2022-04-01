Left Menu

Himachal govt ends all COVID-19 curbs in state

The government of Himachal Pradesh ended all restrictions that were imposed in the state to curb COVID-19 infections on Friday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:47 IST
Himachal govt ends all COVID-19 curbs in state
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Himachal Pradesh ended all restrictions that were imposed in the state to curb COVID-19 infections on Friday. The decision came after a steep decline in the positivity rate of cases in the state. The use of masks and hand hygiene would continue in the state as an overall response to the pandemic.

"Wherever any surge in number of cases is observed, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may consider taking prompt and proactive action at the local level, as advised by Health Ministry from time to time," informed the Himachal Pradesh government in an official statement. The district administration was directed to be observant of the situation in the areas.

The state government also instructed all the departments and organisations of the government, district magistrates, police officials and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022