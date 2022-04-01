States have been very slow in extending cooperation for big infra projects: Piyush Goyal
Some projects are getting completed because state governments were active and, therefore, a matching share was received from the state government, he said.The minister also said that though DMIC was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2011, the then central government did not provide adequate funds for the same.In fact, this project was first approved in 2008.
- Country:
- India
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday lamented that states have been ''very slow'' in extending their cooperation and transferring land for big infrastructure projects like industrial corridors.
Replying to a supplementary during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Goyal said, ''I say with a lot of sadness that the kind of cooperation which could have been received and should have been received from the states in encouraging these projects in industrial corridors has been, unfortunately, very slow.'' He also told the House that some states have not transferred the full land for projects like Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).
''Many states have not yet transferred the full land because of which many projects are getting delayed. Some projects are getting completed because state governments were active and, therefore, a matching share was received from the state government,'' he said.
The minister also said that though DMIC was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2011, the then central government did not provide adequate funds for the same.
''In fact, this project was first approved in 2008. But, after that, for several years, neither did the central government provide adequate funds nor did the whole project come into shape though it was approved by the Cabinet in 2011,'' he stated.
Goyal also members to help convince their respective states for extending their support and cooperation in implementing these big infrastructure projects.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Cabinet
- Goyal
- Union Cabinet
- Question Hour
- Commerce
- Piyush Goyal
- DMIC
- House
ALSO READ
'Open Network for Digital Commerce' will democratize e-commerce: Piyush Goyal
3, including delivery partner, arrested for cheating e-commerce firm
Govt deliberating on e-commerce policy draft: CAIT
Commerce ministry to extend foreign trade policy for some more months
Union Cabinet gives nod to bill to merge three Delhi municipal corporations, AAP says tactics to delay civic polls