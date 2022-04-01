Left Menu

Policeman murdered in Itanagar, probe on

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:56 IST
Policeman murdered in Itanagar, probe on
A policeman was found dead at his official quarter in Itanagar on Friday, officials said.

Sibu George (55), a sub-inspector who was posted at the police headquarters, was found dead with cut wounds on his neck in his quarter at the Police Colony, they said.

George was a native of Kerala, said inspector Passang Simi, the officer-in-charge of Itanagar police station.

Senior police officers, including IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa, visited the spot soon after George's body was found.

Following a preliminary investigation, Apa said it was a case of murder.

The body was sent to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun for post mortem, police said.

A murder case was lodged at the Chimpu police station and an investigation was underway to identify and nab those behind the killing, Apa said.

Expressing shock, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union raised questions on the safety of the public if a policeman is murdered in the state capital.

