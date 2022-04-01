Left Menu

Enrolment of women in electoral rolls in line with census gender ratio: Govt to LS

Out of this, the total number of male electors is 49,18,60,931 51.64 per cent and that of female electors is 46,05,74,630 48.35 per cent.He said as per the Projected Population, 2022 based on data received from the states, the percentages of male and female population are approximately 51 and 49 respectively.This indicates that enrolment of female electors in the electoral roll is in the lines of census gender ratio.

Enrolment of women in the electoral rolls was in line with the census gender ratio with female voters constituting over 48 per cent of the total Indian electorate, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Responding to a question on lesser enrolment of women in electoral rolls, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said as per the Election Commission, the total number of electors in India is 95,24,81,459 (95.24 crore). Out of this, the total number of male electors is 49,18,60,931 (51.64 per cent) and that of female electors is 46,05,74,630 (48.35 per cent).

He said as per the Projected Population, 2022 (based on data received from the states), the percentages of male and female population are approximately 51 and 49 respectively.

''This indicates that enrolment of female electors in the electoral roll is in the lines of census gender ratio. The gender ratio in electoral roll has been maintained and is in the same proportion as their share in total population. There is no question of lesser enrolment of women in electoral roll and therefore, no corrective steps seems required to be taken,'' Rijiju said.

