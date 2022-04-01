Two arrested for robbing trucks in Delhi

Two men were arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for allegedly robbing heavy trucks here, officials said on Friday.

Items worth more than Rs 20 lakhs, including 43 brand new air conditioners, have been recovered from their possession, they said.

The accused have been identified as members of an inter-state gang previously involved in the robbery of Rs 8 crore in 2014 and in two other cases of attempt to murder and robbery, a senior police officer said.

A team of the Special Task Force, Crime Branch, nabbed the accused on Wednesday after receiving inputs about their movement, he said.

''During interrogation, the accused confessed that a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, operated a gang that targeted heavy trucks involved in the transportation of valuable goods and sold them at cheaper rates. The accused, Tilak Lohia and Sanjay Gupta, who have been arrested in the case are his close associates,'' Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

The main culprit in the case is at large, he added.

