Left Menu

Ukraine MPs back bill to boost taxes on foreign firms still working in Russia

Before it comes into force, the bill needs to be approved in a second reading and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has repeatedly called for all foreign firms to pull out of Russia to increase its economic isolation. Dozens of big international brands have already temporarily shuttered operations or exited Russia since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special operation.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:50 IST
Ukraine MPs back bill to boost taxes on foreign firms still working in Russia

The Ukrainian parliament approved on Friday a bill to ramp up taxes on foreign companies in Ukraine by 50% if they continue to operate in Russia. The move is the authorities' latest bid to isolate Russia over its invasion, which began on Feb. 24 and which Ukraine estimates to have cost it so far more than $560 billion in economic losses and damage to infrastructure.

The new law targets companies whose continued operations in Russia "provide the aggressor state with the necessary financial resources to continue hostilities in the sovereign territory of Ukraine", according to its initiators in parliament. Before it comes into force, the bill needs to be approved in a second reading and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has repeatedly called for all foreign firms to pull out of Russia to increase its economic isolation.

Dozens of big international brands have already temporarily shuttered operations or exited Russia since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022