Left Menu

Tunisia president says there will be no single way to resolve political crisis

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:51 IST
Tunisia president says there will be no single way to resolve political crisis
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Friday after a meeting with the head of Tunisia's powerful labour union that there would be no single way to resolve Tunisia's political crisis.

Saied added that he refused to hold talks with those who tried to overthrow the state and "those who plundered the people's resources."

The leader of the Tunisian General Labor Union Noureddine Taboubi said that the union had agreed with Saied that there would be a partnership in outlining the future of Tunisia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022