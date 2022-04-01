Tunisia president says there will be no single way to resolve political crisis

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Friday after a meeting with the head of Tunisia's powerful labour union that there would be no single way to resolve Tunisia's political crisis.

Saied added that he refused to hold talks with those who tried to overthrow the state and "those who plundered the people's resources."

The leader of the Tunisian General Labor Union Noureddine Taboubi said that the union had agreed with Saied that there would be a partnership in outlining the future of Tunisia.

