Left Menu

Red Cross convoy heading to Mariupol unable to proceed, turns back - ICRC

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:07 IST
Red Cross convoy heading to Mariupol unable to proceed, turns back - ICRC
  • Country:
  • United States

A Red Cross convoy travelling to the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol to evacuate civilians has turned around, the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday, saying it had become impossible to proceed.

"An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team that had been on its way to Mariupol on Friday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians had to return to Zaporizhzhia after arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed," ICRC said in a statement.

The ICRC earlier on Friday said teams were on the way to Mariupol, with a spokesperson saying they were hopeful that evacuations of thousands of civilians could begin that day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States
2
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
3
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022