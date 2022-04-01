Top Army, police officers review security in Kashmir

Top Army and police officials on Friday reviewed the security situation in Kashmir Valley and deliberated upon the safety measures to be put in place for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra beginning in June after a gap of two years.

A joint security conference was held in Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district to discuss security-related issues in the valley, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Emron Musavi said.

He said the meeting was chaired by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey and attended by senior Army officers, including GOCs, sector commanders and commanding officers. Senior police officers of Kashmir Division, including IGP, DIGs, SSPs and SPs, attended the meeting.

The recent terror attacks on civilians and security forces personnel were discussed in detail, the spokesperson said.

He said the forces also voiced concern over youngsters being “manipulated” by people with nefarious designs with drugs and false narratives.

The ''alarming trend'' of terrorists taking refuge in mosques and madrassas before or after committing terror activities in an attempt to create communal disturbance was raised in the meeting.

''The issue of drug menace in the valley and the negative effects manifesting because of it was deliberated upon. The corps commander and the IGP urged parents to reach out to their children and help arrest this regressive evil,” Col Musavi said.

Among the myriad of issues discussed in the forum, the aspect of secure and smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra in the forthcoming summer factored prominently, he said.

The pilgrimage this year is expected to draw a large number of pilgrims as it is being resumed after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agencies deliberated on the safety measures to be put in place and synergised efforts for ensuring a smooth movement of pilgrims and provision of administrative and medical assistance from available resources, the spokesperson said.

