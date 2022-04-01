Left Menu

4 changes effected in top echelons of Army, Navy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:10 IST
4 changes effected in top echelons of Army, Navy
Four changes were effected in the top echelons of the Army and the Navy on Thursday and Friday.

Lieutenant General S S Mahal took charge of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lieutenant General C Bansi Ponnappa took charge as the Adjutant General of the Indian Army, Vice Admiral Ajay Kocchar assumed the post of Commandant of the National Defence Academy and Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru took charge as the Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff.

''Lieutenant General SS Mahal assumed the command of ARTRAC today (Friday). On assuming command, Army Commander reviewed the Guard of Honour and exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm,'' the Army wrote on Twitter.

Lieutenant General C Bansi Ponnappa took charge as the Adjutant General of the Army on Friday, it said.

''Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar assumed the appointment of Commandant, National Defence Academy, on April 1 from Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor,'' the Navy said in a statement.

It added that Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru took charge as the Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff on March 31.

Mahindru succeeded Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh, who retired after more than 38 years of illustrious service on March 31, the Navy said.

