Congress appoints Digambar Kamat as permanent invitee to CWC

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed party leader Digambar Kamat as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with immediate effect.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:14 IST
Digambar Kamat (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed party leader Digambar Kamat as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with immediate effect. ''Congress President has appointed Digambar Kamat as Permanent Invitee to the Congress Working Committee with immediate effect,'' said the press release issued by the All India Congress Committee.

Meanwhile, Congress also announced a new team for Goa, appointing Amit Patkar as its new president and Michael Lobo as its Legislature Party leader (CLP). Yuri Alemao has been appointed as a working president. (ANI)

