Blinken, Britain's Truss discuss additional actions in response to Ukraine invasion - State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Friday discussed additional possible actions to ratchet up their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.

The two also discussed the upcoming NATO foreign ministers' meeting, the State Department said in a statement.

