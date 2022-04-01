Left Menu

Hussain asks DJB officials to ensure uninterrupted water supply during festival season

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:39 IST
Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday directed officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure proper drainage and an uninterrupted supply of water during the festive season.

Chairing a meeting with officials of the municipal corporations, DJB, BSES and other agencies, Hussain directed them to ensure that roads are cleaned twice a day during the festival season.

He also asked BSES to ensure regular supply of electricity and to expedite the repair work of street lights, a statement said.

