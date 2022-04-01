Left Menu

Money laundering case: Advocate Satish Uke, his brother sent to ED custody till April 6

A special court in Mumbai on Friday remanded advocates Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep Uke into the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with a money laundering case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:05 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Friday remanded advocates Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep Uke into the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with a money laundering case. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has remanded them in custody till April 6.

The brothers were arrested on Thursday in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. The Nagpur Police has filed an FIR against Uke and his brother Pradeep Uke for allegedly forging documents for the purchase of a 1.5-acre land whose value is estimated at Rs 11.5 crore.

'We will appeal in High Court and then if necessary Supreme Court to take up our contentions. The arrest is illegal and the procedure was not followed," said Ravi Jadhav (lawyer Satish Uke and Pradeep Uke) Satish Uke is known to have filled several petitions against several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In one of his applications, he had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for the "non-disclosure" of criminal cases in his election affidavit. (ANI)

