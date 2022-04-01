Left Menu

Ukraine says 6,266 people were evacuated from cities through corridors on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:31 IST
A total of 6,266 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Friday, a senior official said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that 3,071 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

