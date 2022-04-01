Left Menu

Delhi reports 131 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 131 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:36 IST
Delhi reports 131 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 131 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the city stand at 483. A total of 105 COVID patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovering since the onset of the pandemic to 18,38,465.

Delhi government health bulletin said one death was reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll in the city has gone up to 26,153. As many as 23,105 samples were tested during the last 24 hours out of which 17,724 were RTPCR and 5,381 were rapid antigen.

The bulletin said 54,767 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Of these, 27,313 got the first dose and 22,867 the second dose. In the age group 15 to 17 years, 6,127 children were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. A total of 17,23,668 children have been vaccinated so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand
4
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022