LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed, while two Army personnel were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

Based on a specific input generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Turkwangam area of Shopian, a cordon-and-search operation was launched by security forces, a police spokesperson said.

As the search team proceeded towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired upon the team members, which was retaliated effectively, he added.

In the ensuing gunbattle, one ultra was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said.

Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Colonel Emron Musavi said while the cordon was being tightened, the terrorists lobbed a grenade on the security forces, causing injuries to two Army jawans.

They were evacuated to the Army's 92 base hospital here for treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson identified the slain ultra as Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Tak Mohalla in Shopian. Sheikh was affiliated with the LeT.

''According to police records, the slain terrorist was...part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities,'' he said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, a magazine and five rounds, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)