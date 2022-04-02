97 kg poppy seized in Jammu, 2 arrested

Police on Friday night arrested two truckers transporting 97 kilograms of poppy in Jammu, officials said. Acting on specific information, an Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) team intercepted the truck driven by Anwar Hussain Shah along with co-driver Mohd Iqbal in the Sidhra area, they said.

The truck was coming from the Kashmir valley and was going outside the union territory. It was subjected to a search which led to the seizure of the poppy, the officials said.

The task force is investigating the incident and more arrests are expected, they added.

