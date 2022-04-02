Guatemala expects rise in Central America migration after U.S. expulsion policy ends
Guatemala expects the number of migrants traveling through Central America to reach the United States to increase after the United States ends its Title 42 policy, Guatemala's migration institute and foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
U.S. officials on Friday said the government will end the pandemic-related expulsion policy that effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico.
