Rajasthan: Ex-BJP MLA from Kota sent to 14-day judicial custody
A former MLA from Ladpura in Kota, Rajawat had been arrested along with his supporter Mahaveer Suman on Thursday for heckling district forest officer Ravi Meena over stalling of maintenance work being done on road leading to Daad Devi temple. Rajawat was booked under section 332, 353 of the IPC, both related to obstructing an officer from carrying out his duty, and section 3 of SCST Act.
- Country:
- India
Former BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Friday allegedly for obstructing a forest officer from carrying out his duty. A former MLA from Ladpura in Kota, Rajawat had been arrested along with his supporter Mahaveer Suman on Thursday for heckling district forest officer Ravi Meena over stalling of maintenance work being done on road leading to Daad Devi temple. In a video which was shared widely on social media, Rajawat was seen patting Meena’s cheeks with his palm. Rajawat was booked under section 332, 353 of the IPC, both related to obstructing an officer from carrying out his duty, and section 3 of SC/ST Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meena
- Kota
- Ravi
- BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat
- Rajawat
- Mahaveer Suman
- Ladpura
- Daad
ALSO READ
Moon's orbit proposed as gravitational wave detector: Research
At 47, to get cricketing portions right was tough: Shreyas Talpade on 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?'
A hitherto untold account of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's relentless peace work in Sri Lanka
A Hitherto Untold Account of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Relentless Peace work in Sri Lanka
Ravi Shastri's Champion of Champions installation unveiled at "Alibag"