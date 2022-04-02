Left Menu

Rajasthan: Ex-BJP MLA from Kota sent to 14-day judicial custody

A former MLA from Ladpura in Kota, Rajawat had been arrested along with his supporter Mahaveer Suman on Thursday for heckling district forest officer Ravi Meena over stalling of maintenance work being done on road leading to Daad Devi temple. Rajawat was booked under section 332, 353 of the IPC, both related to obstructing an officer from carrying out his duty, and section 3 of SCST Act.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 02-04-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 00:41 IST
Former BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Friday allegedly for obstructing a forest officer from carrying out his duty. A former MLA from Ladpura in Kota, Rajawat had been arrested along with his supporter Mahaveer Suman on Thursday for heckling district forest officer Ravi Meena over stalling of maintenance work being done on road leading to Daad Devi temple. In a video which was shared widely on social media, Rajawat was seen patting Meena’s cheeks with his palm. Rajawat was booked under section 332, 353 of the IPC, both related to obstructing an officer from carrying out his duty, and section 3 of SC/ST Act.

